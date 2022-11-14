Tenaz Energy Corp. announces Q3 2022 results, 2022 capital update and 2023 budget and guidance

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available at www.sedar.com and www.tenazenergy.com. Selected financial and operating information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 appear below and should be read in conjunction with the related financial statements and MD&A.

A webcast presentation to accompany this release is available on Tenaz’s website at www.tenazenergy.com.

HIGHLIGHTS

During the third quarter, we completed our two well (1.75 net) summer drilling program and brought both wells on production. The shorter of the two wells had a completed length of 1.25 miles and is the best performing well drilled in the field to-date based on peak 60-day production rate. The second well has a two-mile length and is still cleaning up due to a higher volume of frac fluid to recover.

Late in Q3 2022, we commenced an expansion of our drilling program after securing a rig suitable for drilling additional two-mile long wells. As a result, we are increasing our 2022 capital program to a range of between $16 – $17 million . These new wells are expected to come on production late in Q4 2022. The acceleration of these two wells avoids winter completions, and helps advance the Leduc-Woodbend field towards more appropriate scale.

Production volumes averaged 1,222 boe/d (1) in the quarter, an increase of 9% compared to Q2 2022, driven primarily by initial production from the two wells in the summer program. These wells began producing oil late in Q3 2022.

Funds flow from operations ("FFO") (2) for the quarter was $2.3 million , up 8% from Q2 2022. Higher FFO primarily resulted from higher production, partially offset by lower commodity prices and higher electricity and chemical costs.

Net income for the quarter was $0.2 million ( $0.01 per share), marking the third straight quarter of positive net income. In Q3 2022, the impact of higher production was partially offset by lower commodity prices and cost inflation on a portion of our operating expenditures. Year-to-date net income was $4.5 million ( $0.16 per share).

Total capital expenditures for the third quarter were $7.9 million , bringing year-to-date capital investment to $12.1 million , reflecting the drilling, completion and tie-in of the summer program plus the additional drilling of 2 (1.75 net) wells in the accelerated fall program.

The Board of Tenaz has approved a capital budget of $16 – $18 million for 2023. The budget provides for a four-well summer drilling campaign and facility expansion to support field extension in the southern portion of the Leduc-Woodbend field. The drilling portion of the capital program is planned for late Q2 2023, after spring break-up, with contributions from the new wells expected in Q3 2023. Production guidance for 2023 is 1450 – 1550 boe/d, reflecting growth of approximately 20% from 2022.

During Q3 2022, we terminated our proposed combination with SDX Energy PLC. We were unable to complete the combination through a Scheme of Arrangement, and the potential to acquire a majority of SDX shares via a Takeover Offer no longer met our value and strategic criteria.

We initiated our Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) program during Q3 2022, retiring 142,700 shares in the quarter.

1 The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Per boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas to one barrel (1 bbl) of crude oil. Refer to “Barrels of Oil Equivalent” section included in the “Advisories” section of this press release. 2 This is a non-GAAP and other financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” included in the “Advisories” section of this press release.

Financial AND OPERATIONAL Summary

Three months ended Nine months ended ($000 CAD, except per share and per boe amounts) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas sales 7,690 9,344 4,717 23,235 12,337 Cash flow from operating activities 1,444 1,936 1,982 4,538 3,572 Funds flow from operations(1) 2,280 2,104 1,349 5,376 3,283 Per share – basic(1)(3) 0.08 0.07 0.12 0.19 0.30 Per share – diluted(1)(3) 0.08 0.07 0.12 0.18 0.30 Net income(2) 224 769 10,105 4,490 8,597 Per share – basic(2)(3) 0.01 0.03 0.93 0.16 0.79 Per share – diluted(2)(3) 0.01 0.03 0.93 0.15 0.79 Capital expenditures(1) 7,882 3,512 2,614 12,113 4,551 Dispositions(1) – – – – (1,750) Adjusted working capital (net debt)(1) 13,887 19,431 (3,462) 13,887 (3,462) Common Shares outstanding (000) End of period – basic(3) 28,405 28,548 10,892 28,405 10,892 Weighted average for the period – basic(3) 28,520 28,481 10,892 28,486 10,892 Weighted average for the period – diluted(3) 28,690 29,241 10,892 29,127 10,892 OPERATING Average daily production Heavy crude oil (bbls/d) 687 636 496 613 507 NGLs (bbls/d) 47 61 72 56 61 Natural gas ­(Mcf/d) 2,929 2,524 2,861 2,679 2,588 Total (boe/d)(4) 1,222 1,117 1,045 1,116 999 ( $/boe ) (4) Petroleum and natural gas sales 68.39 91.90 49.04 76.25 45.38 Royalties (15.23) (17.11) (5.53) (14.41) (5.07) Operating expenses (17.04) (14.47) (14.44) (17.37) (13.88) Transportation expenses (1.75) (3.12) (1.75) (2.16) (2.05) Operating netback(1) 34.37 57.20 27.32 42.31 24.38 BENCHMARK COMMODITY PRICES WTI crude oil (US$/bbl) 91.64 108.41 70.56 98.09 65.56 WCS (CAD$/bbl) 93.72 122.08 71.88 105.58 65.40 AECO daily spot (CAD$/Mcf) 4.45 7.26 3.58 5.49 3.26

(1) This is a non-GAAP and other financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” included in the “Advisories” section of this press release. (2) Prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to the “Change in Accounting Policies” section included in Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (3) On December 23, 2021, the Company completed a 10 to 1 common share consolidation. All per share and common share values have been presented on a post-consolidation basis. (4) The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Per boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas to one barrel (1 bbl) of crude oil. Refer to “Barrels of Oil Equivalent” section included in the “Advisories” section of this press release.

President’s Message

Tenaz is now one year into our global strategy following the recapitalization of Altura Energy. Our vision is to build a leading intermediate-size E&P by targeting acquisition of high-quality assets in global markets. While we have not closed an acquisition yet, we have maintained a high level of activity in the M&A market. At present, we have multiple acquisition offers in place and fully expect to complete one or more value-adding transactions in a reasonable time frame. Our focus is on making certain that all transactions redound to the benefit of our existing shareholders and advance our long-term global strategy.

The terminated SDX combination during the third quarter is an example of sticking to our discipline. The originally contemplated combination through a Scheme of Arrangement met our criteria for a meaningful and value-adding transaction. However, when the Scheme of Arrangement did not generate the required super-majority of voted equity by SDX shareholders, we elected to terminate rather than revert to a Takeover Offer under which complete control of the merged entity was unlikely. Tenaz will not chase transactions which do not advance our strategic objectives or which offer diminished economics versus our planned business case for deploying shareholder capital.

Throughout 2022, we progressed and expanded our acquisition pipeline. Commodity prices have continued to be both volatile and strong as compared to the industry’s experience over the past decade. Nonetheless, we now sense greater realism on the part of asset sellers as consumers and policymakers have fought back against post-pandemic and war-driven inflation. Whereas a number of potential sellers removed producing assets from the market earlier in 2022, potential counterparties in our current transaction pipeline appear more resolute in achieving their strategic divestment goals. Furthermore, the wide bid-ask gulf that existed earlier this year also appears to have narrowed as most sellers no longer wait for a continued upward spiral in energy commodities, particularly in European gas. We believe the current acquisition market offers opportunities for higher returns as well, because our expected transaction prices have not typically kept up with today’s strong commodity prices.

We continued to advance a number of acquisition prospects during the third quarter, testing them under consistent criteria to ensure shareholder value creation when employing acquisition capital. The assets in our current acquisition pipeline are primarily located within our highest-priority geographic region of Europe-MENA, with a significantly lesser representation in the Americas. We believe that our current pipeline will result in consummated transactions. We are sometimes asked to specify when such transactions will occur. Our committed policy is to not disclose prospective transactions until they reach the point of an executed definitive agreement between Tenaz and the seller, absent extraordinary circumstances that would otherwise require earlier disclosure.

In the meantime, we believe our strong financial condition, as reflected in our positive working capital balance of approximately $14 million as at the end of the third quarter, enhances the flexibility of our model. In addition, we have put in place a $10 million revolving credit facility to further enhance our liquidity position.

We initiated our share buyback program in August 2022 as an efficient use of capital to retire our shares that we assess to be undervalued in the current market. The normal course issuer bid is consistent with our overall corporate strategy, as it is intended to invest in our own stock at a time of lower market valuation, smooth equity price volatility, and contribute to a constructive environment in which future acquisitions may be primarily funded with equity issuance.

2022 Operations and Capital Update

In addition to pursuing our international acquire-and-exploit strategy, Tenaz is developing a high quality semi-conventional project in the Leduc-Woodbend area of Alberta, Canada. This project targets the Rex zone within the Mannville formation over a contiguous land base with Tenaz-owned infrastructure. This oil-weighted play offers significant advantages, including robust drilling economics, a large operated land position, largely self-sufficient infrastructure with excess capacity, ease of surface access, and low abandonment obligations. We will continue to develop this project to generate moderate growth and free cash flow that can be deployed in support of our overall corporate strategy.

In the year since the recapitalization, we have modified several aspects of design and execution of this project. In particular, we have focused on an improved geologic description of the Rex reservoir and proppant schedule changes, which have resulted in increased in-zone placement of the horizontal laterals and nearly 100% frac placement. Recent drilling results indicate that these modifications are improving production performance.

Production volumes averaged 1,222 boe/d(1) in the quarter, an increase of 9% compared to Q2 2022, driven primarily by initial production from the two (1.75 net) summer-program wells drilled in the quarter. These wells began producing oil and gas late in Q3 2022 with the shorter of the two wells (1.25 mile length) cleaning up quickly to first oil production. This well averaged approximately 400 boe/d during its first two months of post-cleanup production, making it the strongest well yet drilled in Leduc-Woodbend based on IP 60. The longer of the two summer wells (2.0 mile length) utilized significantly more frac fluid, leading to an increased clean-up period. This well has only recently begun to contribute to oil production, with rates continuing to increase.

Due to the strong rates of return and rapid payouts from the Rex program, we communicated in our Q2 2022 report that we were considering drilling two additional wells during 2022, depending on our ability to secure suitable drilling and completion services. Our Board has approved bringing forward two additional wells into 2022. In addition to the two additional wells, we plan to construct new pipelines to tie-in these wells and to enhance our water disposal capacity in the area of the additional wells. Drilling this fall avoids the costs and frac fluid quality difficulties previously experienced in winter completions, and more generally, builds greater production scale to reduce unit costs. From a standpoint of return on shareholder capital and long-term value creation, these investments significantly exceed our cost of capital, enhance free cash flow, and preserve mineral acreage while unlocking undeveloped reserve value.

These two (1.75 net) additional wells were drilled in Q3 2022, and will be fraced and tied-in during Q4 2022. The wells will be in their clean-up periods during the fourth quarter, and are therefore not expected to meaningfully contribute to 2022 oil or gas production. Our revised capital guidance range for 2022 is now $16 to $17 million for 2022, reflecting a total drill, complete, tie-in and equip program for 4 (3.5 net) wells, along with facility and pipeline expansions.

2023 Budget and Production Guidance

Our Board of Directors has approved a capital budget of $16 – $18 million for 2023 which envisions a four (3.35 net) well drilling program as we continue to develop the Leduc-Woodbend field. Our annual production guidance for 2023 is 1450 – 1550 boe/d, approximately 20% higher than 2022. The 2023 production guidance reflects more appropriate operating scale at Leduc-Woodbend, and sets the stage for robust free cash flow in future years. The 2023 capital program, consistent with our preferred seasonal approach, will commence around mid-year, with production contributions from the new wells expected during the last third of 2023. This program remains flexible, and our team is prepared for several options to scale the program up or down depending on the commodity environment or to deploy cash generated into other ventures.

Our Leduc-Woodbend project has a significant drilling inventory capable of providing production growth for a number of years. We plan to continue to develop this valuable land base into a business unit of appropriate scale over the coming years with funding from internally generated cash flow. We view this ongoing semi-conventional development project as a worthwhile component of our overall growth and free cash flow-oriented strategy.

We believe we have made substantial progress over the past year in both improving our existing Canadian development project and advancing a robust pipeline of potential international acquisitions. We appreciate the support our shareholders have provided, starting with last year’s recapitalization, through the proposed SDX combination, and now as we prepare for other international transactions. We are confident in our strategy and ability to execute it, and intend to deliver for our shareholders.

/s/ Anthony Marino

President and Chief Executive Officer

November 10, 2022