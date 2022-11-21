ROK Resources announces record production & files financial results and management discussion & analysis for the third quarter of 2022

REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK) has filed its interim Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2022.
Financial and Operating Highlights
In Q3 2022, the Company realized production volume of 321,989 total boe (3,500 boe/d), resulting in crude and natural gas sales of $26.6 million and funds from operations of $14.5 million. This equates to an operating netback, after hedging, per boe of $43.10 and an operating income profit margin of 52.3%.
|Financial
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Net income (loss)
|10,810,729
|(919,222
|)
|84,573,899
|(1,677,438
|)
|Basic ($/share)
|0.05
|(0.01
|)
|0.51
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted ($/share)
|0.05
|(0.01
|)
|0.50
|(0.03
|)
|Funds flow
|11,581,159
|(44,430
|)
|31,161,162
|(359,466
|)
|Basic ($/share)
|0.06
|(0.00
|)
|0.19
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted ($/share)
|0.05
|(0.00
|)
|0.18
|(0.01
|)
|Expenditures on property, plant and equipment
|11,938,870
|1,535,102
|16,441,696
|1,650,334
|Operating
|Operating Income
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|26,554,511
|1,075,829
|63,386,401
|2,225,065
|Royalties
|(4,303,644
|)
|(205,357
|)
|(10,185,960
|)
|(425,826
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(9,926,624
|)
|(473,924
|)
|(17,551,783
|)
|(954,577
|)
|Operating Income
|12,324,243
|396,548
|35,648,658
|844,662
|Realized gain on commodity contracts
|1,552,524
|–
|1,788,499
|–
|Processing and other income
|627,612
|–
|1,212,622
|–
|Funds from operations
|14,504,379
|396,548
|38,649,779
|844,662
|Average daily production
|Crude oil (bbl/d)
|2,170
|130
|1,644
|98
|NGLs (boe/d)
|240
|36
|163
|38
|Natural gas (mcf/d)
|6,535
|179
|4,206
|215
|Total (boe/d)
|3,500
|197
|2,507
|171
|Operating Netback per boe
|Oil and Natural Gas Sales
|82.47
|59.42
|92.60
|47.65
|Royalties
|(13.37
|)
|(11.34
|)
|(14.88
|)
|(9.12
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(30.83
|)
|(26.17
|)
|(25.64
|)
|(20.44
|)
|Operating Netbacks ($/boe)
|38.27
|21.91
|52.08
|18.09
|Operating Netbacks, after hedging ($/boe)
|43.10
|21.91
|54.69
|18.09
|Operating Income Profit Margin
|46.4
|%
|36.9
|%
|56.2
|%
|38.0
|%
|Operating Income Profit Margin, after hedging
|52.3
|%
|36.9
|%
|59.1
|%
|38.0
|%
|Share information
|Common shares outstanding, end of period
|201,247,706
|74,471,576
|201,247,706
|74,471,576
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|199,711,392
|74,471,576
|164,762,938
|66,142,730
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|222,398,843
|74,471,576
|170,622,352
|66,142,730
Net Debt
The continued reduction of Net Debt quarter over quarter is a result of organically generated funds flows utilized to reduce Company indebtedness. ROK uses “Net Debt” as a measure of the Company’s financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Senior Loan Facility (14.25%)
|52,191,179
|58,298,629
|62,549,849
|–
|Debt Notes (14%)
|–
|–
|–
|4,000,000
|Less: adjusted working capital
|21,516,524
|19,912,783
|16,750,311
|478,610
|Net debt
|30,674,655
|38,385,846
|45,799,538
|3,521,390
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Record production of 3,500 boe/d (69% liquids), an increase of 14.6% compared to Q2 2022
- Reduction of Net Debt to $30.7 million, a 20% reduction from Q2 2022
- Drilled the best producing well in Saskatchewan during the month of July with average production rate over the first 30 days of production of approximately 300 boe/d
- Conducted Phase 1 of a reactivation/workover program at Kaybob, resulting in capital efficiencies of $7,000
to $10,000 per boe and the identification of 9 gross (9 net) additional operations planned for Q4 2022
/ Q1 2023
- Realized hedge gain on commodity contracts of $1,552,524
Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com