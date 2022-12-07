Enerchem’s Waxsol® and Xysol® solvents increase production while reducing treatment costs

Enerchem takes pride in being part of the North American oil industry and is striving to improve our product performance to meet the increasingly demanding needs that our customers require.

Enerchem’s line of solvent products helps meet the needs of our customers and lower their associated production costs. Enerchem solvents do not contain additives, provide better formation compatibility, and we can custom manufacture our solvents to help solve unique production challenges.

Enerchem solvents offer solutions for downhole, surface equipment and pipeline production equipment problems caused by paraffin/wax compounds and asphaltene molecular substances.

Customers use products like Waxsol® and Xysol® for several reasons, such as:

Increased production Reduced treatment cost Superior cleaning capability Petroleum compatibility (100% hydrocarbons) High aromatic content Superior logistics to the work site

WAXSOL®

A refined cost-effective solvent for use in oil and gas production equipment including tubing, casing, surface equipment, and pipeline pigging and cleaning operations. Waxsol is also an excellent diluent for heavy oil production operations. Waxsol® is the product used most frequently in your batch or continuous injection programs to remove paraffin from wellbores and surface equipment. Waxsol® has been used extensively in all paraffinic producing zones in Western Canada.

XYSOL®

Xysol® is Enerchem’s solvent solution for oil and gas facilities with a highly problematic wax and paraffin issue. Xysol® has a high aromatic content which helps mitigate this problematic wax and asphaltene issues. Xysol® is also highly effective in reducing viscosity in heavy oil and bitumen operations. Xysol® can be used as an effective cleaning solvent for use in Dehydrators, Separators, Line Heaters and other various production equipment.

For more information on the properties of Waxsol® and Xysol® download our product data sheets!

About Enerchem

Enerchem International Inc. has been in operation, manufacturing hydrocarbon-based fluids for 30 years in Western Canada. Enerchem is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogas Energy Corporation, which is an indirect subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd.

Enerchem has the expertise in manufacturing hydrocarbon fluids servicing oil and gas drilling, completions, and production. Enerchem products include base oils, specialty aviation fuels, solvents, kerosene, heating oil and marine fuels.

Enerchem’s strategy is driven by leveraging the highest quality assets and integrated footprint, which is developed within our multiple production facilities in Alberta, Canada. Our Enerchem team provides a superior product and quality assurance for customer satisfaction.

