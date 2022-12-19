Imperial provides 2023 corporate guidance outlook

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2023. The company’s corporate strategy remains focused on maximizing performance of existing assets and select growth initiatives, while prioritizing shareholder returns and delivering key sustainability initiatives.
Capital spending is forecast at $1.7 billion and includes a planned ramp-up for the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investment on the in-pit tailings project at the Kearl oil sands facility. Imperial has included approximately $200 million in incremental capital in its 2023 plans predominantly due to accelerating the start-up of the first phase of Cold Lake Grand Rapids by about one year to year-end 2023, as well as adding incremental and accretive rail transportation scope to the planned Strathcona Renewable Diesel project to increase access to high-value markets. A final investment decision for the renewable diesel project is expected in the coming months and will be based on several factors including government support and approvals, market conditions and economic competitiveness.
In the Upstream, production is forecast between 410,000 and 430,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day, reflecting the sale of the company’s interests in XTO Energy Canada. The production outlook is underpinned by planned strong operating performance in the company’s core oil sands assets and continued production growth at Kearl. Kearl remains on track to increase production to 280,000 total gross barrels per day by 2024 through reliability and maintenance improvements, debottlenecking and digital initiatives. At Cold Lake, the company is focused on progressing capital-efficient projects, including Grand Rapids and the Leming redevelopment, to sustain and grow production while reducing greenhouse gas intensity through accelerated deployment of new recovery technologies that lower emissions.
In the Downstream, throughput is forecast to be between 395,000 and 405,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization between 92% and 94%, reflecting an increase in planned turnaround activity at the company’s Strathcona and Sarnia refineries in 2023. Strategic investments in efficient logistics, reliability and low-carbon product offerings ensure the company remains well positioned to continue maximizing production to provide a stable supply of fuel products to meet Canadian demand.
“Imperial’s plans reflect our company’s aggressive pursuit of attractive opportunities to reduce emissions, increase production and increase profitability,” said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our priority remains to maximize value for our shareholders and the company’s fully integrated, high-quality assets position us well to continue delivering on our commitments throughout 2023.”
A detailed mid-term outlook is planned for Imperial’s investor day on April 19, 2023 in Toronto.
|2023 Full-Year Guidance
|Canadian dollars, unless noted
|Total capital and exploration expenditures $M
|1,700
|Upstream production boe/d
|410,000 – 430,000
|Kearl (gross) bbl/d
|265,000 – 275,000
|Cold Lake bbl/d
|135,000 – 140,000
|Syncrude bbl/d
|75,000 – 80,000
|Refinery throughput kbd
|395,000 – 405,000
|Refinery utilization %
|92% – 94%
|Production is Imperial share before royalties, except Kearl which is 100% gross basis
|2023 Planned Turnarounds
|Full-year operating cost, production, crude throughput impacts
|Upstream:
|2Q: Kearl, 8 kbd, $75M operating cost (IOL share)
|3Q: Cold Lake, 2 kbd, $20M operating cost
|2Q/3Q: Syncrude Coker, 5 kbd, $70M operating cost
|3Q/4Q: Syncrude Hydrotreater, 3 kbd, $25M operating cost
|Downstream & Chemical:
|2Q: Strathcona refinery, 6 kbd, $120M operating cost
|3Q/4Q: Sarnia refinery & chemical plant, 9 kbd, $165M operating cost
|Upstream production is Imperial share before royalties