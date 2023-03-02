Corporate Sale – Westdrum Energy Ltd – Central Alberta Shallow Gas Producer

Westdrum Energy Ltd. has engaged Energy Advisors Group to assist with the sale of the shares of this Alberta-based private corporation. The company, with no debt and a clean balance sheet, maintains over 35,000 contiguous net acres across Central Alberta, and is focused on shallow gas development in / near Rumsey and Trochu Fields.

Approximately 160 wells, all operated by Westdrum (with >90% WI), produce

3.8 MMcf/d (largely CBM) and 40 bbl/d primarily from the Edmonton & Belly River reservoirs. For the three months ending November 2022, this low-risk, long-life asset is cash flowing C$300,000/Mn.

Offers are due on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

For more information contact Steve Henrich at 403-294-1906,

email shenrich@energyadvisors.com or visit our website at www.energyadvisors.com/deals.