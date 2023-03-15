BOE Report

Western Canada Select discount narrows

0 Comments

Crude rail cars in winter.

Western Canada Select (WCS) crude’s discount to the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened on Wednesday.

WCS for April delivery in Hardisty, Alberta traded between $16.75 and $16.45 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having traded between $17.10 and $16.90 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Tuesday.

Canadian heavy crude remains in sight of a nine-month high of around $15 a barrel under WTI hit last week.

WTI plunged to its lowest in more than a year before settling at $67.61 as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery.