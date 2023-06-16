Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Lucero Energy
|LOU.V
|13.33%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|12.50%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|5.61%
|Saturn
|SOIL.V
|2.71%
|Pine Cliff Energy
|PNE.TO
|2.10%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Pipestone
|PIPE.TO
|-5.20%
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|-5.24%
|Kiwetinohk Energy
|KEC.TO
|-5.25%
|Cenovus
|CVE.TO
|-5.34%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|-6.06%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
