TOP WELL REPORT – August volumes – A surprise at the top of the best oil wells list, while several companies rival Ovintiv’s northeast BC natural gas rates

The August data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of August is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

North 40 Resources takes top spot in August, with an oil well at Wayne-Rosedale that produced at an average daily rate of 1,305 bbl/d of oil. While the formation isn’t listed at this point, it’s almost certainly a Basal Quartz well given its location relative to the company’s other Basal Quartz wells. North 40 has found some real success here and has made the Top Well Report before in this area. Since the beginning of 2022, North 40 has brought 12 wells on production in this township, with the results for those wells embedded in the chart below (Figure 1). This well is the best one yet.

Hammerhead Resources had 4 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells in August, with these wells coming from the Montney at Karr. The 4 wells had average oil rates in August ranging from 1,047-1,282 bbl/d, plus associated gas.

Paramount Resources had 3 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells. These were Duvernay wells coming from Kaybob with average condensate rates ranging from 1,109-1,187 bbl/d. We highlighted these wells in a separate article here.

ARC Resources had 2 condensate wells from the Montney at Kakwa in the top 15 in August. These wells had average condensate rates ranging from 847-1,173 bbl/d, plus associated gas.

Crescent Point had 2 of the top 15 wells, both from the Montney. These wells had average oil rates ranging from 872-1,090 bbl/d.

TAQA North had a strong liquids well from the Montney at Pouce Coupe South. It had an average oil rate of 912 bbl/d in August.

Baytex had the top Clearwater well and #13 overall oil well in August, with an average oil rate of 908 bbl/d.

Archer Exploration had the top Charlie Lake oil well in the month of August at La Glace. While the formation isn’t officially listed, we are assuming it to be Charlie Lake given its position around the company’s other Charlie Lake wells. This well produced at an average daily oil rate of 1,031 bbl/d in August.

Figure 1 – North 40 oil wells in 029-19W4 brought on production since the beginning of 2022

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – AUGUST VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv continues to rule the top natural gas wells list, although has some more competition this month. Ovintiv took 8 of the top 15 spots, with Montney gas wells ranging from 17.9-25.3 MMCF/d in August. These wells were from Swanlake and Sunrise in northeast BC. Amazingly, the number one well of the month is not a new producer, but one that came on production in November 2022 and has cumulatively produced almost 8 BCF in that time!

Canadian Natural Resources had 3 of the top 15 natural gas wells. 2 of these wells were the only non-Montney wells on the natural gas list, and were also the only non-BC wells this month. Those 2 wells were Falher wells from Wapiti with natural gas rates of ~24 MMCF/d. The company also had a Montney well from Graham in northeast BC make the top 15, which was the same well that we highlighted in the July Top Well Report that continues to produce at strong rates.

Murphy Oil had 2 wells in the top 15, with average daily rates of 23.2 and 20.7 MMCF/d. These were Montney wells from Sundown.

ARC Resources had 2 of the top 15 natural gas wells in August, with daily rates of 19.6 MMCF/d and 19.9 MMCF/d. These wells were Montney wells from Sunrise in northeast BC.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – AUGUST VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.