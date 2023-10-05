BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – August volumes – A surprise at the top of the best oil wells list, while several companies rival Ovintiv’s northeast BC natural gas rates

The August data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of August is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

Notable oil/condensate wells:

  • North 40 Resources takes top spot in August, with an oil well at Wayne-Rosedale that produced at an average daily rate of 1,305 bbl/d of oil. While the formation isn’t listed at this point, it’s almost certainly a Basal Quartz well given its location relative to the company’s other Basal Quartz wells. North 40 has found some real success here and has made the Top Well Report before in this area. Since the beginning of 2022, North 40 has brought 12 wells on production in this township, with the results for those wells embedded in the chart below (Figure 1). This well is the best one yet.
  • Hammerhead Resources had 4 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells in August, with these wells coming from the Montney at Karr. The 4 wells had average oil rates in August ranging from 1,047-1,282 bbl/d, plus associated gas.
  • Paramount Resources had 3 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells. These were Duvernay wells coming from Kaybob with average condensate rates ranging from 1,109-1,187 bbl/d. We highlighted these wells in a separate article here.
  • ARC Resources had 2 condensate wells from the Montney at Kakwa in the top 15 in August. These wells had average condensate rates ranging from 847-1,173 bbl/d, plus associated gas.
  • Crescent Point had 2 of the top 15 wells, both from the Montney. These wells had average oil rates ranging from 872-1,090 bbl/d.
  • TAQA North had a strong liquids well from the Montney at Pouce Coupe South. It had an average oil rate of 912 bbl/d in August.
  • Baytex had the top Clearwater well and #13 overall oil well in August, with an average oil rate of 908 bbl/d.
  • Archer Exploration had the top Charlie Lake oil well in the month of August at La Glace.  While the formation isn’t officially listed, we are assuming it to be Charlie Lake given its position around the company’s other Charlie Lake wells. This well produced at an average daily oil rate of 1,031 bbl/d in August.

 

Figure 1 – North 40 oil wells in 029-19W4 brought on production since the beginning of 2022

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – AUGUST VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
North 40 Resources Ltd. AB 102161502819W400 WAYNE-ROSEDALE 39,141.0 1,305.0 1,434.0 2023-07-17 744.0 49,976.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 103041506604W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 38,466.0 1,282.0 2,909.0 2023-07-25 0.0 39,816.0
Paramount Resources Ltd. AB 100080506417W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 35,917.0 1,197.0 1,476.0 2023-06-16 0.0 51,404.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 105100306304W600 KAKWA MONTNEY FM 35,202.0 1,173.0 3,689.0 2023-06-30 0.0 41,580.0
Paramount Resources Ltd. AB 100010506417W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 34,755.0 1,158.0 1,466.0 2023-06-18 0.0 42,427.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 102121506604W602 KARR 33,479.0 1,116.0 2,827.0 2023-07-28 0.0 35,958.0
Paramount Resources Ltd. AB 100020506417W500 KAYBOB DUVERNAY FM 33,272.0 1,109.0 1,449.0 2023-06-20 0.0 46,373.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 104141106903W600 BEZANSON MONTNEY FM 32,687.0 1,090.0 4,317.0 2023-04-13 0.0 160,816.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 100041506604W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 32,627.0 1,088.0 2,373.0 2023-07-25 0.0 33,857.0
Hammerhead Resources Ulc AB 102051506604W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 31,418.0 1,047.0 3,190.0 2023-07-27 0.0 32,963.0
Archer Exploration Corp. AB 100081007407W602 LA GLACE 30,940.0 1,031.0 3,421.0 2023-07-29 744.0 32,229.0
TAQA North Ltd. AB 100032807711W600 POUCE COUPE SOUTH MONTNEY FM 27,353.0 912.0 2,690.0 2023-07-07 739.0 38,248.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 102133607816W500 UNDEFINED SPIRIT RIVER FM 27,250.0 908.0 25.0 2023-07-23 734.0 30,188.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 100040607004W600 ELMWORTH MONTNEY FM 26,152.0 872.0 3,802.0 2023-07-09 0.0 45,337.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102090306304W600 KAKWA MONTNEY FM 25,411.0 847.0 3,179.0 2023-07-02 0.0 32,519.0

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month

Notable natural gas wells:

  • Ovintiv continues to rule the top natural gas wells list, although has some more competition this month. Ovintiv took 8 of the top 15 spots, with Montney gas wells ranging from 17.9-25.3 MMCF/d in August. These wells were from Swanlake and Sunrise in northeast BC. Amazingly, the number one well of the month is not a new producer, but one that came on production in November 2022 and has cumulatively produced almost 8 BCF in that time!
  • Canadian Natural Resources had 3 of the top 15 natural gas wells. 2 of these wells were the only non-Montney wells on the natural gas list, and were also the only non-BC wells this month. Those 2 wells were Falher wells from Wapiti with natural gas rates of ~24 MMCF/d. The company also had a Montney well from Graham in northeast BC make the top 15, which was the same well that we highlighted in the July Top Well Report that continues to produce at strong rates.
  • Murphy Oil had 2 wells in the top 15, with average daily rates of 23.2 and 20.7 MMCF/d. These were Montney wells from Sundown.
  • ARC Resources had 2 of the top 15 natural gas wells in August, with daily rates of 19.6 MMCF/d and 19.9 MMCF/d. These wells were Montney wells from Sunrise in northeast BC.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – AUGUST VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100081707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 757,732.0 25,258.0 184.0 2022-11-01 728.0 7,968,893.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102091707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 724,282.0 24,143.0 194.0 2022-11-01 728.0 7,714,806.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 100160206508W600 WAPITI FALHER MBR 721,574.0 24,052.0 1.0 2023-07-01 744.0 762,069.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 100130506508W600 WAPITI FALHER MBR 703,482.0 23,449.0 1.0 2023-07-01 744.0 739,941.0
Murphy Oil Company Ltd. BC 100101507817W600 SUNDOWN Montney 694,809.0 23,160.0 0.0 2023-06-01 735.0 1,486,991.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103093007915W600 SUNRISE Montney 681,167.0 22,706.0 201.0 2023-04-01 723.0 3,793,095.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103091707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 647,477.0 21,583.0 147.0 2022-11-01 728.0 7,406,228.0
Murphy Oil Company Ltd. BC 100111507817W600 SUNDOWN Montney 622,072.0 20,736.0 0.0 2023-06-01 735.0 1,427,970.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100093007915W600 SUNRISE Montney 618,727.0 20,624.0 138.0 2023-03-01 728.0 3,257,568.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102163007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 602,663.0 20,089.0 47.0 2023-01-01 452.0 3,380,205.0
ARC Resources Ltd. BC 107102307818W602 SUNRISE Montney 595,656.0 19,855.0 0.0 2023-06-01 735.0 849,420.0
ARC Resources Ltd. BC 104072307818W600 SUNRISE Montney 588,318.0 19,611.0 0.0 2023-06-01 740.0 872,929.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100093007916W600 SUNRISE Montney 578,162.0 19,272.0 203.0 2023-03-01 732.0 4,008,054.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited BC 200D076F094B0800 GRAHAM Montney 548,685.0 18,289.0 0.0 2023-06-01 716.0 1,213,950.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100163007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 535,593.0 17,853.0 105.0 2023-01-01 440.0 3,936,295.0

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate. 