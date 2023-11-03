Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Prairie Provident Resources asset sale review – BOE Intel

Spartan Delta acquiring Deep Basin assets – see who the seller is here – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces strategic acquisition, new term debt facility and monthly dividend

Prairie Provident Resources announces strategic asset sales

Climate Change, Disasters, and the Rightful Place of Science with Roger Pielke Jr.

Resolute Resources announces operational update and leadership transition

Canada’s Trans Mountain ordered to stop work over environmental non-compliance