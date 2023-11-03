Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Pine Cliff Energy
|PNE.TO
|13.19%
|Hammerhead Energy
|HHRS.TO
|12.25%
|Coelacanth Energy
|CEI.V
|10.26%
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|9.72%
|ARC Resources
|ARX.TO
|6.55%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|-3.70%
|ROK Resources
|ROK.V
|-3.85%
|Vermilion Energy
|VET.TO
|-5.08%
|Paramount Resources
|POU.TO
|-5.53%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-12.95%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Prairie Provident Resources asset sale review – BOE Intel
Spartan Delta acquiring Deep Basin assets – see who the seller is here – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces strategic acquisition, new term debt facility and monthly dividend
Prairie Provident Resources announces strategic asset sales
Climate Change, Disasters, and the Rightful Place of Science with Roger Pielke Jr.
Resolute Resources announces operational update and leadership transition
Canada’s Trans Mountain ordered to stop work over environmental non-compliance