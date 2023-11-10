Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

What is Canadian Natural Resources up to in the Alberta Montney west of Grande Prairie? – BOE Intel

IPC Canada sells conventional heavy oil assets – 2 buyers are revealed while the third is easily spotted with BOE Intel

Crescent Point now controls 9 of top 15 Alberta Montney wells after Hammerhead acquisition – also see deal metrics and asset map as energy M&A accelerates

TOP WELL REPORT – September volumes – Hammerhead’s top oil wells are soon to be Crescent Point’s while Ovintiv’s natural gas dominance remains

Q3 2023 Capital Spending: Budgets and Actuals – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Awkward – Canada creates a brand new fossil fuel subsidy just in time for COP28, a reminder that sticks hurt and carrots are healthy

Crescent Point transforms portfolio with strategic Alberta Montney consolidation

Hammerhead Energy Inc. enters into agreement to be acquired by Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. announces third quarter 2023 operating and financial results, appointment of a new Director, establishment of Thermal Operating Unit and our 2024 budget

White Tundra Petroleum announces acquisition of oil & gas properties in Provost and Wildunn