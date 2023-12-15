Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – Saskatchewan edition – Whitecap Resources has 27 year old Midale well that has produced over 1.7 million barrels of oil and still going strong

What’s behind the surge in new Duvernay activity around Kaybob? – BOE Intel

TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – BC Condensate edition – Ovintiv, Crew, CNRL and Yoho show high condensate rates

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Bitumen beyond combustion: how to triple oil sands value, reduce emissions, and create an advanced material industry for 2% of a battery plant’s subsidies

TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink seeks C$1.2 billion from pipeline contractor over delays

Trans Mountain pipeline warns of 2-year delay over regulatory setback

Water Shortage Advisories in Alberta – Important Information for Water Licence Holders

SECURE announces $1.075 billion asset sale to Waste Connections