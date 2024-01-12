Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|30.56%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|9.41%
|ARC Resources
|ARX.TO
|6.86%
|Peyto Exploration
|PEY.TO
|4.32%
|Birchcliff Energy
|BIR.TO
|3.75%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Coelacanth Energy
|CEI.V
|-5.41%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|-5.83%
|Bonterra Energy
|BNE.TO
|-6.02%
|Yangarra Resources
|YGR.TO
|-6.06%
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|-11.11%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
New Whitecap presentation highlights Viking tuck-in acquisition – BOE Intel
BOE Intel Private Company Review – Pacific Canbriam Energy
As temperatures plunge, these are the top 10 public Canadian natural gas producers helping to keep our houses warm this winter – BOE Intel
NuVista announced the addition of new Montney land at Wapiti – see recent mineral rights transfers on BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Large crude unit, coker shut at biggest US refinery -sources
Ksi Lisims LNG and Shell finalize 20 year sale and purchase agreement for 2 million tonnes of LNG per year
Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. announces qualifying transaction
Paramount Resources Ltd. provides Duvernay development and fourth quarter updates
Obsidian Energy announces 2023 operations update with robust Clearwater results and continued growth plan execution