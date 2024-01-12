Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

New Whitecap presentation highlights Viking tuck-in acquisition – BOE Intel

BOE Intel Private Company Review – Pacific Canbriam Energy

As temperatures plunge, these are the top 10 public Canadian natural gas producers helping to keep our houses warm this winter – BOE Intel

NuVista announced the addition of new Montney land at Wapiti – see recent mineral rights transfers on BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Large crude unit, coker shut at biggest US refinery -sources

Ksi Lisims LNG and Shell finalize 20 year sale and purchase agreement for 2 million tonnes of LNG per year

Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. announces qualifying transaction

Paramount Resources Ltd. provides Duvernay development and fourth quarter updates

Obsidian Energy announces 2023 operations update with robust Clearwater results and continued growth plan execution