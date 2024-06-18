TOP WELL REPORT – April volumes – Ovintiv and ARC Resources compete for top gas wells at Sunrise, while complete NGL reporting gives additional insight into condensate results from Strathcona, Kiwetinohk and ConocoPhillips

The April data is now fully complete for all provinces so we can report on the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada for the month**. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Given the timing lags between when the full NGL data gets reported and when the initial data comes in for the following month, we will also soon be reporting on some interesting wells from the initial May data in a separate article.

To read more about our methodology, click here. The biggest changes that we made to reflect the new Alberta NGL data are that we now include pentane volumes in our top liquids section as a condensate equivalent, and our top gas wells are based on marketable gas (where reported) as opposed to the old “gas equivalent” production stream.

BOE Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves and interact with the wells on our activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate + pentane) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of April is below. You can also click on the links below to view the wells all on one map.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – APRIL VOLUMES

*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv had 8 of the top 15 natural gas wells in the month of April, all from Sunrise in northeast BC. The top well produced 24.5 mmcf/d of gas, while its top 2 gas wells also came with high levels of condensate (309 bbl/d and 547 bbl/d).

ARC Resources had 4 of the top 8 natural gas wells in April, all coming from the company’s BC Montney development at Sunrise.

Canadian Natural Resources had 2 of the top 15 gas wells in the month. Interestingly both were Falher wells from Alberta…a stark contrast from most of the other top wells which were from the Montney.

The top Montney well from the Alberta side of the border was from Advantage Energy, a well that produced 16.7 mmcf/d of natural gas in the month.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – APRIL VOLUMES

*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, BOE Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells.