Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

TOP WELL REPORT – April volumes – Ovintiv and ARC Resources compete for top gas wells at Sunrise, while complete NGL reporting gives additional insight into condensate results from Strathcona, Kiwetinohk and ConocoPhillips

May-June Licence Activity Review – Feeling (20)19 Again?

Whitecap Resources – April public data production results show increased contribution from the Montney; gross licensed production in April up 10% from January levels – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Phillips 66 seeing tightened margins following Trans Mountain oil pipeline start-up

Trans Mountain revises heavy crude standards on pipeline after quality concerns

Calgary declares state of emergency due to water distribution facility crisis

Fiddlehead announces new board members in connection with transformational acquisition of producing, South Ferrier, Strachan assets, $25 million in financings and public listing of its securities

Pathways Alliance oilsands group removes all website, social media content