Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Duvernay in focus – Updates on Chevron and a look at top Duvernay producers by area – BOE Intel

ARC Resources Sunrise Asset Review – BOE Intel

June 26th Alberta Crown Land Sale totals $4.3 MM – results on pace to exceed prior years after strong first half; see historical land sale stats

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Ukraine attacks Russia’s oil sector, Canada attacks Canada’s… you sure you want us in NATO?

Obsidian Energy announces closing of Peace River acquisition

A mountain of asset sales loom after oil megamerger era

Advantage announces closing of asset acquisition

Cedar LNG announces positive Final Investment Decision