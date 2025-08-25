Crescent Energy to acquire Vital Energy in $3.1 billion shale deal

U.S. shale producer Crescent Energy said on Monday it would acquire smaller peer Vital Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $3.1 billion, including debt.

Vital shareholders will receive 1.9062 shares of Crescent common stock for each share held, representing a value of $18.95 per share and a premium of 20%, based on the stocks’ last close.

Shares of Vital rose 11%, while those of Crescent fell nearly 3% before the bell.

Last week, Reuters reported that Crescent was in advanced talks to acquire Vital, citing people familiar with the matter.

Crescent shareholders will own about 77% of the combined company and Vital shareholders will own the rest. The deal is expected to close by year-end 2025.

