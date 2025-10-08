3 Reasons Mid-Sized EPCs Are Closing the Execution Gap in Energy Projects

Western Canada is entering a dynamic new era of energy investment. From pipeline expansions to hydrogen blending, carbon capture, and transmission upgrades, the opportunities are enormous, and so is the pressure. Operators are expected to deliver projects that are faster, safer, and more adaptable than ever before.

That pressure has exposed what many in the industry call the “execution gap.” Large EPC firms bring depth but often move slowly under the weight of bureaucracy. Smaller consultancies can be nimble but lack the scale to take on multi-million-dollar projects. Somewhere in the middle, mid-sized firms like Lauren Services, founded in Alberta more than 40 years ago, are closing that gap. With deep technical expertise, a flat structure, and leadership that stays hands-on, Lauren has built its reputation as the partner clients call when execution risk is highest.

Here are three reasons why:

Agility Under Pressure

Lauren has proven its ability to deliver when conditions are toughest. For Pacific Northern Gas, the firm not only executed the EPCM for the Salvus to Galloway pipeline and Reactivate Capacity Facility but also navigated the CPCN regulatory process with the BCUC, translating complex technical requirements into clear regulatory submissions.

Closer to home, Pembina Pipeline’s Phase VIII expansion through muskeg and rugged B.C. geography showed why agility matters. Lauren’s team provided “drop in” construction support to keep the schedule on track when delays threatened progress. And when the Rangeland Midstream Canada Marten Hills Pipeline Project saw sanctioning delays cut the timeline from nearly two years to just 14 months, Lauren adapted quickly to deliver the project on time and on budget.

“Being responsive and flexible matters more than ever,” says Fletcher Evans, vice-president of project delivery with Lauren. “When every minute counts, you can’t run a problem up a five-layer approval chain. You need people in the field who are experienced, empowered, and committed to keeping the project moving.”

Culture of Ownership

Lauren’s difference isn’t just technical, it’s cultural. “Our clients often say we’re the people they call when others can’t get the job done,” Evans notes. “We’re big enough to manage complex, multi-disciplinary projects, but nimble enough to make real-time decisions in the field.”

That sense of ownership runs through Lauren’s teams. Instead of siloed departments passing work along, engineers, designers, and project managers work as integrated, cross-trained units from concept through execution. Accountability is shared, and communication is constant. “Every hand on the file matters, regardless of seniority,” adds Graham Pavlik, director of Lauren’s project management office. “That culture of ownership becomes a difference maker in fast-paced, high-stakes project delivery.”

Unlike many larger EPCs, Lauren’s partners and senior leaders remain directly engaged. Clients can pick up the phone and talk to an owner who knows the job inside out, a level of involvement and investment that builds trust and grounds the company in the realities of execution.

Built for the Transition

Western Canada’s energy future is as much about transition as tradition. Lauren has supported some of the province’s most complex oil and gas infrastructure over the decades, while also moving aggressively into transitional energy. Early-stage hydrogen infrastructure, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture projects are already part of its portfolio.

At the same time, Lauren continues to deliver the “bread-and-butter” work that underpins system reliability: pipeline replacements, integrity programs, and station upgrades. That dual capability is why operators trust the firm to balance modernization of legacy systems with planning for what’s next.

“We’re seeing traditional and transitional energy converge,” Pavlik explains. “Operators are under pressure to optimize existing assets while preparing for hydrogen blending, RNG, or CCS. That’s where our execution-first culture gives us an edge.”

As Alberta and North America ramp up investment in energy infrastructure, firms that can close the execution gap will be the ones to watch. Lauren’s four decades of experience in Western Canada –and its proven ability to deliver complex projects with speed and precision – show exactly how a mid-sized firm can thrive in this new era.

“In this market, execution is everything,” Evans emphasizes. “Delivering on time, on budget, and to spec isn’t optional, it’s what defines success. And that’s exactly what we do best.”

Corporate Overview

Lauren Services is a Canadian-owned engineering and project execution firm with roots dating back to 1979. From offices in Calgary, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Houston, Lauren delivers smart, fit-for-purpose solutions across the full project lifecycle. Known for combining deep technical expertise with personal integrity, Lauren serves a diverse client base across traditional and transitional energy. Learn more at laurenservices.com.