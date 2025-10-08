Robert L. McNamara Leaseholds Ltd.: Corporate Divestiture

Robert L. McNamara Leaseholds Ltd. (“McNamara” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist with the sale of the shares of the Company. The Company’s assets include a number of mineral title and royalty interests comprising over 1,700 net acres in the Waterton, Majorville, Okotoks, Crossfield, Lochend, Swalwell, Twining, Garrington, Sylvan Lake, Medicine River and Westerose areas of southern and central Alberta (the “Titles”), and interests in approximately 260 Gross Royalty Trusts (“GRTs”).

The Titles and GRTs generated approximately $85,000 in royalty revenue in 2024 (over $40,500 has been received in the first seven months of 2025). The majority of the revenue comes from royalties from GRTs, with the balance of the revenue coming from royalties on natural gas wells and oil units. The Company’s revenue comes from the following sources:

Royalties from 66 active GRTs out of 260 GRTs held by the Company,

Royalties from 19 producing conventional natural gas wells and CBM wells, and

Revenue from minor working interests (denoted in bold) and royalty interests in seven oil units (Queenstown Lower Mannville Ellerslie Unit No. 1, Crossfield Cardium Unit No. 1 – Segment A, Medicine River Viking “D” Unit No. 2, Medicine River Pekisko “N” Pool Unit (Gas), Medicine River Unit No. 3, Medicine River Unit No. 4, and Westerose South (Dick Lake) Leduc Unit).

The 19 producing natural gas wells which McNamara currently receives royalty revenue from include natural gas wells and CBM wells. Total gross production from the natural gas wells has recently averaged over 1.0 MMcf/d. In addition to the listed wells, the Company receives royalty and minor working interest revenue from seven oil units.

The Company has no debt and only two shareholders. The shareholders have recently been winding down the affairs of the Company. The remaining assets include only the Titles and the GRTs. The Company has a nominal amount of tax pools.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. More specific information is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Proposals relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.