Argo’s December Oil Production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2026) – Argo Gold Inc’s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (“Argo” or the “Company“) December 2025 oil production was 2,076 barrels, averaging 67 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$54 per barrel, and Argo’s oil revenue was $112,655 and net operating cash flow was $68,646.

December 2025 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 74 bbl/day 28 bbl/day $47,006 $30,803 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 71 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $22,672 $13,531 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 39 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $23,130 $12,776 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 59 bbl/day 11 bbl/day $19,847 $11,536 December 2025 Total 67 bbl/day $112,655 $68,646

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

