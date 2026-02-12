BOE Report

Argo’s December Oil Production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2026) – Argo Gold Inc’s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (“Argo” or the “Company“) December 2025 oil production was 2,076 barrels, averaging 67 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$54 per barrel, and Argo’s oil revenue was $112,655 and net operating cash flow was $68,646.

December 2025 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)		 74 bbl/day 28 bbl/day $47,006 $30,803
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 71 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $22,672 $13,531
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 39 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $23,130 $12,776
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 59 bbl/day 11 bbl/day $19,847 $11,536
December 2025 Total 67 bbl/day $112,655 $68,646

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

