Painted Pony Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operating Results, 2019 Year-End Reserves, and Improved Cost Structures

DEFINITIONS AND ADVISORIES

Currency: All amounts referred to in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Reserves Categories: Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related

substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on (i) analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical and engineering data; (ii) the use of established technology; and (iii) specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable, and shall be disclosed. Reserves are classified according to the degree of certainty associated with the estimates.

“Proved reserves” are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Proved reserves should have at least a 90 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves.

“Probable reserves” reserves, are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Probable reserves should have at least a 50 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves.

Boe Conversions: Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas to one barrel of oil (1 bbl). Boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Mcfe, Bcfe and Tcfe Conversions: Thousands of cubic feet of gas equivalent (“Mcfe“), billions of cubic feet of gas equivalent (“Bcfe“) and trillions of cubic feet of gas equivalent (“Tcfe“) amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of one barrel of oil (1 bbl) to six thousand cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas. Mcfe, Bcfe and Tcfe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A conversion ratio of 1 bbl to 6 Mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Independent Reserves Evaluation

GLJ Petroleum Consultants (“GLJ“), independent qualified reserves evaluators of Calgary, Alberta, prepared a reserves estimation and economic evaluation of the Corporation’s oil and natural gas properties effective December 31, 2019, which is contained in a report dated March 11, 2020 (the “2019 Reserves Report“). GLJ prepared reserves estimations and economic evaluations of the Corporation’s reserves effective December 31, 2019. Reserves estimates stated herein as at December 31 of a year are extracted from the relevant evaluation.

The 2019 Reserves Report and the prior reserves evaluation were prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil & Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGE Handbook“) and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“), which were in effect at the time of the evaluation.

The reserves data provided in this press release contains only excerpts of the disclosure required under NI 51-101. All of the required information will be contained in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Finding and Development Costs: With respect to disclosure of finding and development (“F&D“) costs and finding, development and acquisition costs (“FD&A“) costs disclosed in this press release:

F&D costs both including and excluding acquisitions and dispositions have been presented in this press release. While NI 51-101 requires the calculation of F&D costs to eliminate the effects of acquisitions and dispositions, FD&A costs have also been presented because acquisitions and dispositions can have a significant impact on the Corporation’s ongoing reserve replacement costs and excluding these amounts could result in an inaccurate portrayal of the Corporation’s cost structure.

F&D costs for 2019 are calculated by dividing the total of the exploration costs, development costs and the change during the most recent financial year in estimated future development capital relating to either proved reserves or probable reserves, by the additions to either proved reserves or probable reserves during the most recent financial year.

The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and any change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.

Recycle Ratios: Recycle ratios are calculated by dividing the average operating netback per boe of Mcfe, or funds flow netback per boe or Mcfe, by F&D costs and FD&A costs, as applicable. Recycle ratios may be used as a measure of a company’s profitability.

Product Type: NI 51-101 requires a reporting issuer to disclose its reserves in accordance with the product types contained in NI 51-101, which product types include conventional natural gas, shale rock and natural gas liquids. “Shale gas” as defined in NI 51-101 means natural gas: (i) contained in dense organic-rick rocks, including low-permeability shales, siltstones and carbonites, in which the natural gas is primarily absorbed on the kerogen or clay minerals; and (ii) usually requires the use of hydraulic fracturing to achieve economic production rates. Shale gas is the NI 51-101 product type that most closely matches the natural gas from the Corporation’s properties.

Forecast Prices and Costs: Reserves estimates stated herein are calculated using the forecast price and cost assumptions by the reserves evaluator which were in effect at the time of the applicable reserves evaluation.

Company Gross Reserves: In this press release, unless otherwise stated, references to “reserves” are to the Corporation’s gross reserves, defined as the Corporation’s working interest (operated or non- operated) share before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Corporation.1

Rounding: Numbers in tables may not add due to rounding.

Estimated Future Net Revenues: Estimated future net revenues are stated before deducting income taxes and future estimated site restoration costs and are reduced for estimated future abandonment costs and estimated capital for future development associated with the reserves. The undiscounted and discounted net present values disclosed do not represent the fair market value of the reserves.

Future Development Costs: With respect to future development costs, there can be no guarantee that in the future, funds will be available or that the Corporation will allocate funds to develop all of the attributed reserves. Failure to develop these reserves would have a negative impact on future production and cash flow estimated by GLJ.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is based upon the Corporation’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information other than historical fact is forward-looking information. Words such as “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words that indicate events or conditions may occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this press release contains forward looking information relating to accessing the new deep cut facility at the Townsend Facility and any increased production volumes and liquids yields resulting therefrom, expected reductions to the Corporation’s G&A expenses for the upcoming financial year, capital expenditure plans, including drilling eight wells as part of the Corporation’s joint venture with Tourmaline Oil Corp on the South Townsend Block; planned production dates, anticipated benefits arising from reducing Painted Pony’s excess firm transportation obligations, including reductions to the Corporation’s operating and transportation expenses, natural gas pricing expectations, estimates of future net revenue, and estimated average daily production volumes.

Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions including but not limited to future commodity prices, currency exchange rates interest rates, royalty rates and tax rates; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; the economic and political environment in which the Corporation operates; the regulatory framework; anticipate timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures to carry out planned operations; operating, transportation, marketing and general and administrative costs; drilling success, production rates, future capital expenditures and the availability of labor and services. With respect to future wells, a key assumption is the validity of geological and technical interpretations performed by the Corporation’s technical staff, which indicate that commercially economic volumes can be recovered from the Corporation’s lands. Estimates as to average annual production assume that no material unexpected outages occur in the infrastructure the Corporation relies upon to produce its wells, that existing wells continue to meet production expectations and that future wells scheduled to come on production in the remainder of 2020 meet timing and production rate expectations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations on which they are based will occur. Although the Corporation’s management believes that the expectations in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking information necessarily involves both known and unknown risks associated with oil and gas exploration, production, transportation and marketing. There are risks associated with the uncertainty of geological and technical data, operational risks, risks associated with drilling and completions, environmental risks, risks of the change in government regulation of the oil and gas industry, risks associated with competition from others for scarce resources and risks associated with general economic conditions affecting the Corporation’s ability to access sufficient capital. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect operational or financial results are included in the Corporation’s most recent Annual Information Form and in other reports filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the information is presented. The Corporation is not under any duty to update the forward-looking information after the date of this press release to revise such information to actual results or to changes in the Corporation’s plans or expectations, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures: Press releases may make reference to the terms “adjusted funds flow from operations”, “adjusted funds flow from operations per share”, “cash flow from operating activities per share”, “working capital deficiency”, “net debt”, “operating netbacks” and “corporate netback”, which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other issuers. Management uses “adjusted funds flow from operations” to analyze operating performance and considers “adjusted funds flow from operations” to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Corporation’s ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investment and to repay debt. “Adjusted funds flow from operations” denotes cash flow from operating activities before the effects of changes in non-cash working capital and decommissioning expenditures. “Adjusted funds flow from operations per share” and “cash flow from operations per share” is calculated using the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares for the period. These terms should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Corporation’s performance.

Management uses “working capital deficiency” and “net debt” as useful supplemental measures of the liquidity of the Corporation. Working capital deficiency is calculated as current assets less current liabilities. Net debt is calculated as bank debt, senior notes, liability portion of convertible debentures, and working capital (deficiency), adjusted for the net current portion of fair value of risk management contracts and current portion of finance lease obligation. These terms should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, current and long-term debt as determined in accordance with IFRS.

“Operating netback” and “corporate netback” are used as a supplemental measure of the Corporation’s profitability relative to commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated on a per unit basis as natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues, adjusted for realized gains or losses on risk management contracts, less royalties, operating expenses and transportation costs. Corporate netback is calculated on a per unit basis as operating netback per unit less finance lease expense per unit. These terms should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as determined in accordance with IRFS.

Management of the Corporation believes these measures are useful supplemental measures of the net position of current assets and current liabilities of the Corporation and the profitability relative to commodity prices. Readers are cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to other terms such as current and long-term debt or comprehensive income determined in accordance with IFRS as measures of performance. The Corporation’s method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies, and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Please see the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of the Corporation’s management’s discussion and analysis of the financial results of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2019 for further information regarding these “Non-GAAP Measures”, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

ABOUT PAINTED PONY

Painted Pony is a publicly-traded natural gas company based in Western Canada. The Corporation is primarily focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. Painted Pony’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PONY”.

Contact Information:

Patrick R. Ward

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 475-0440

Stuart W. Jaggard

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 475-0440

Jason W. Fleury

Director, Investor Relations

(403) 776-3261