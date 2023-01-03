Hammerhead and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV announce filing of definitive proxy statement and the January 23, 2023 shareholders’ meeting to approve proposed business combination

MENLO PARK, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, – Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRD, DCRDW, DCRDU) (“DCRD”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that DCRD’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination with Hammerhead Resources Inc. (“Hammerhead”), an oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 30, 2022.
DCRD has commenced mailing of the Proxy Statement and a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the extraordinary general meeting of DCRD shareholders (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) to DCRD shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2022, who will be entitled to attend and participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting.
The Shareholders’ Meeting to approve the proposed business combination and related matters is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Shareholders’ Meeting will be held at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 and virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/decarbonizationplusacquisitioniv/2023. If the proposals at the Shareholders’ Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and the trading of the combined entity will commence on NASDAQ in February 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.
The DCRD Board of Directors believes the proposed business combination is in the best interests of DCRD, and recommends that DCRD shareholders vote “FOR” the adoption and approval of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of September 25, 2022, by and among DCRD, Hammerhead, Hammerhead Energy Inc. (“NewCo”) and 2453729 Alberta ULC, as well as all other proposals included in DCRD’s Proxy Statement.
Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, DCRD requests that each shareholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible so that their votes arrive no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2023, to ensure that the shareholder’s shares will be represented at the Shareholders’ Meeting. Shareholders that hold shares in “street name” (i.e., those shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to provide instructions on how to vote their shares and ensure that their shares are voted.
If any individual DCRD shareholder does not receive the Proxy Statement, such shareholder should (i) confirm their Proxy Statement’s status with their broker, (ii) contact Morrow Sodali LLC, DCRD’s proxy solicitor, for assistance via e-mail at DCRD.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or toll-free call at (800) 662-5200, or banks and brokers can place a collect call to Morrow Sodali at (203) 658-9400, or (iii) contact DCRD at 2744 Sand Hill Road, Suite 100, Menlo Park, California, 94025.
DCRD expects to provide shareholders with additional information on how shareholders may vote their shares on its website in the coming days, and DCRD expects to publish a subsequent press release once the website is live.