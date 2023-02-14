Making Better Decisions with GLJ Intellicasts

Developing and executing business plans and strategies is some of the most complex, time-consuming work that any company can undertake. They are critical to understanding your competitive position in the marketplace and allowing companies to make timely decisions to time sensitive opportunities. Strategic business planning requires significant amounts of time and resources across your company from C-suite leaders to technical and operational experts and business and economic analysts. When it comes to deriving knowledge from data you can apply the old saying, “you only get out, what you put in.”

Strategic direction and business decisions impacting operations and mergers, acquisitions and divestitures all rely on people’s professional expertise and evaluation but that cannot happen effectively without timely, accurate and relevant data.

GLJ IntelliCasts™ gives you access to reliable, up-to-date data, in real time. GLJ IntelliCasts™ is a subscription product that offers rapid insight into oil and gas asset valuation. Powered by a mix of machine learning, modern decline analytics and five decades of play knowledge this is indispensable well-level insight for producers, debt & equity stakeholders, and mid-streamers alike. With ongoing industry consolidation, GLJ IntelliCasts™ gives subscribers an edge in benchmarking, assessing opportunities.

“Decision-making in the energy sector is complex and is, without question, data driven. The energy business is incredibly competitive which means that organizations need to be strategic, adaptable, and agile in their data evaluations or they become vulnerable to their competitors.” said GLJ Director of Business Development, Lorinda King. “GLJ IntelliCasts enables companies to be responsive, decrease costs and make faster decisions. IntelliCasts enables users to answer business questions faster by utilizing dashboards that show competitive information and industry insights. This cost-saving nimbleness allows for better production assessment, development planning, and stakeholder communication.”

The drive to access good data, evaluate it and apply it to the business decision-making processes consumes enormous amounts of human and financial resources. This challenge is amplified in the current environment of significant A&D activity across all sectors of the industry. “The energy sector is in a state of transition, and this adds to the complexity of any commercial deals that we consider” said an executive with one of GLJ’s original IntelliCasts™ subscriber clients. “Our A&D teams process huge volumes of information that ultimately lead us to a decision point of whether to commit substantial amounts of capital towards projects or not. It is tedious, time consuming and detailed work but it is essential to our business. IntelliCasts™ gives us access to highly detailed, accurate information and analysis that takes away a huge amount of the work that our staff would normally have had to analyze in person.”

IntelliCasts provides carefully analyzed and ready-to-use forecast datasets. Its robustness is backed by reservoir engineering fundamentals and elevated by GLJ’s comprehensive play knowledge, it enables subscribers to take their data insight from superficial to detailed without hundreds to thousands of man hours mining data. Akin to having a hyper-powered engineer in your pocket, GLJ IntelliCasts™ helps clients compensate for mounting industry pressures.

GLJ IntelliCasts™ integrates seamlessly into existing business intelligence tools and software and can be incorporated into visual analytics software and corporate dashboard systems for instant access and is based on the most complete industry expert knowledge available and spans the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It provides:

Comprehensive and reliable pre-calculated hydrocarbon forecasts,

Reliable estimated ultimate recovery (EUR), remaining reserves and time series depletion profiles,

Play-customized forecast constraints that are updated monthly,

Forecasts of “best estimate,” “low estimate” and “high estimate,”

Depletion forecasts of all hydrocarbon products including natural gas liquids (NGL).

“GLJ IntelliCasts™ have become an indispensable tool in our asset valuation reviews” said a reservoir engineer with another GLJ client company. “IntelliCasts gave us our weekends back. Nobody on our teams is having to work full weekends weeding through unreliable information or compensating for missing data—it is all right there and that allows our experts to focus on applying their professional knowledge at the right strategic points in our reviews. We are faster and more responsive to opportunities and can avoid challenges much earlier in our review processes which saves time and financial resources.”

GLJ IntelliCasts™ enables more accurate asset valuations with massive time savings:

Faster and more accurate screening of acquisition opportunities,

Access to a consistent, verifiable, single source of knowledge,

Stronger competitor analysis and benchmarking,

Roll-up of base production forecasts in the context of basin supply studies,

Easier recognition of uncertainties in production forecasts and insight into how these can affect the bottom line,

Production forecasts and metrics to feed machine learning and data science initiatives,

An increase in efficiency through the automation of production forecasting.

GLJ IntelliCasts™ is powered by advanced machine learning, modern decline analytics and over five decades of GLJ professional expertise. It seamlessly compensates for poor or missing data and extrapolates low, best, and high estimate forecasts for almost every well in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It provides well-level forecasts for all sales products including raw gas, sales gas, oil, field condensate, ethane, propane, butane and pentanes-plus as well as up-to-date immediate perspective on upstream assets.

GLJ IntelliCasts™ is an exciting tool that is quickly becoming an indispensable part of A&D toolboxes across the energy sector. It provides the verified data on which business and operational leaders can base critical strategic decisions considering political, economic, and technical criteria while saving your company time and money. It can also help you and your teams get your weekends back. Get in touch and let us show you how IntelliCasts™ can become the newest indispensable tool for your teams.

