Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|21.79%
|Enerplus
|ERF.TO
|13.70%
|Coelacanth Energy
|CEI.V
|10.29%
|Birchcliff Energy
|BIR.TO
|8.47%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|5.07%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Spartan Delta
|SDE.TO
|-2.62%
|Gear Energy
|GXE.TO
|-3.08%
|Saturn Oil
|SOIL.TO
|-3.36%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|-5.56%
|Strathcona Resources
|SCR.TO
|-5.82%
