Argo’s February 2024 oil production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2024) – Argo Gold Inc’s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC PINK: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (“Argo” or the “Company“) February 2024 oil production was a total of 3,182 barrels for the month, averaging 110 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$68 per barrel and Argo’s February oil revenue was $215,909 and net operating cash flow was $133,947.
|February 2024
|Oil Production
|Argo’s interest
|Argo’s Oil Revenue
|Argo’s net operating cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|85 bbl/day
|32 bbl/day
|$62,012
|$34,184
|Lloyd
(18.75% interest)
|199 bbl/day
|37 bbl/day
|$74,871
|$50,878
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|108 bbl/day
|40 bbl/day
|$79,026
|$48,885
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) (OTC PINK: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).