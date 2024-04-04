Argo’s February 2024 oil production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2024) – Argo Gold Inc’s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC PINK: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (“Argo” or the “Company“) February 2024 oil production was a total of 3,182 barrels for the month, averaging 110 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$68 per barrel and Argo’s February oil revenue was $215,909 and net operating cash flow was $133,947.

February 2024 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 85 bbl/day 32 bbl/day $62,012 $34,184 Lloyd

(18.75% interest) 199 bbl/day 37 bbl/day $74,871 $50,878 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 108 bbl/day 40 bbl/day $79,026 $48,885

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) (OTC PINK: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).