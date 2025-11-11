BOE Report

Argo’s Oil Update

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2025) – Argo Gold Inc’s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS(“Argo” or the “Company“) 2025 oil production – January 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 – was a total of 24,003 barrels, averaging 88 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$68 per barrel, and Argo’s oil revenue was $1,631,714 and net operating cash flow was $913,157.

Lloyd 2 collapsed after six weeks of production in Q4 2024 and after 6 months of almost no oil production was shut down in June 2025. As a result of low oil prices, the partial re-drill of Lloyd 2 and the planned drilling of Lloyd 3 were not completed in 2025.

Monthly oil production for June, July, August and September 2025 are below.

June 2025 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)		 72 bbl/day 27 bbl/day $57,633 $28,394
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 79 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $31,603 $3,685
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $33,343 $3,283
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 89 bbl/day 17 bbl/day $33,490 $22,127
June 2025 Total 75 bbl/day $156,069 $57,489
July 2025 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)		 74 bbl/day 28 bbl/day $62,098 $30,933
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 81 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $33,934 $27,754
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 56 bbl/day 21 bbl/day $46,402 $29,699
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 86 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $35,868 $23,956
July 2025 Total 80 bbl/day $178,304 $112,342
August 2025 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)		 47 bbl/day 18 bbl/day $33,436 $7,106
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 76 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $28,896 $16,389
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 46.5 bbl/day 17.5 bbl/day $37,982 $24,105
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 86 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $32,647 $20,267
August 2025 Total 65.5 bbl/day $132,961 $67,867
September 2025 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)		 53 bbl/day 20 bbl/day $37,333 $22,579
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 76 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $26,789 $14,740
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $30,297 $17,955
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 83 bbl/day 15.5 bbl/day $29,314 $18,202
September 2025 Total 65.5 bbl/day $123,733 $73,475

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

