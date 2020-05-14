Di-Corp to introduce a low-foaming powdered surfactant blend for cement spacer systems













The future of drilling in the WCSB is ever -changing, but it is safe to say that more environment-friendly and cost-effective processes and inputs will always play a vital part. As a leading Alberta manufacturer and distributor of oil and gas drilling fluids and additives, Di-Corp has continually invested in the research and development of made-in-Canada solutions that address drilling challenges and increase drilling efficiency. The most recent research and development outcome is a novel, free-flowing, powdered surfactants blend that delivers superior performance in water-based pre-flush or spacer fluids used to displace oil-based muds.

“We wanted to enable more on-the-fly mixing during cementing without the inherent problems of foaming and reduced cement adhesion,” says Di-Corp Cementing & Stimulation Manager Jeff McKellar. “The powdered surfactants blend we’ve developed simplifies logistics and helps do a more effective job of borehole cleaning so that aqueous cement slurries adhere better to the underground formations to seal the wellbore.”

Describing the science behind the new product, Di-Corp Director of Research and Development Ahmed M. Shahin, Ph.D., explains, “It is designed to damage the integrity of the oil-based filter cake and to alter the wettability of the subterranean formation and solids in the filter cake from oil-wet to water-wet. It forms an oil-in-water emulsion with the oil from the filter cake and residual mud. A strong nonionic surfactant maximizes the water wetting capabilities, leaving the wellbore water-wet and capable of forming quality cement bonds regardless of the formation matrix.”

The overall result, according to Di-Corp’s research, is enhanced cleaning of the wellbore with fewer downhole solvents; simplified on-the-fly mixing that saves time and operational cost savings; and more effective cementing. Here are some of the key characteristics Di-Corp customers can expect:

Removes oil-based and invert drilling muds.

Compatible with fresh water and brine flushes.

Reduces interfacial tension and exhibits excellent water-wetting characteristics.

Effective in primary or remedial cementing applications.

Contains a nonionic surfactant compatible with typical water gelling agents.

Can be mixed on-the-fly at the wellsite or in a blending facility through a conventional method and then transported to a wellsite.

Exhibits a low foaming effect when mixed on-the-fly or through conventional mixing procedures.

An excerpt from Di-Corp’s research report is available for download.

LEFT: OFITE rotor coated with a used invert drilling mud.

RIGHT: The same rotor after spinning in a water-based spacer containing the new surfactants blend and then spinning in fresh water for a few minutes. The water-based spacer contained fresh water, 2.0 wt% surfactants blend, a weighting agent, and a powdered gelling agent. The powders and fresh water were mixed at low shear rate (4,000 rpm) for 15 s and then at a high shear rate (12,000 rpm) for 35 s.

