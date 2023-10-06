Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

Top 5 Gainers Company Ticker 7 Day Return Hammerhead Energy HHRS.TO 2.39% Advantage Energy AAV.TO 1.73% Pieridae Energy PEA.TO 1.69% Crew Energy CR.TO 1.54% Peyto Exploration PEY.TO 0.07%

Top 5 Fallers Company Ticker 7 Day Return Saturn Oil SOIL.TO -8.74% Bonterra Energy BNE.TO -9.24% Pipestone Energy PIPE.TO -9.35% Baytex Energy BTE.TO -9.68% Perpetual Energy PMT.TO -12.31%

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

August production results reveal massive condensate rates for new Paramount Resources Duvernay wells – “initial production results significantly exceeding expectations”

This private company just became the latest to acquire Clearwater acreage with mineral rights transfer of over 100 sections – BOE Intel

TOP WELL REPORT – August volumes – A surprise at the top of the best oil wells list, while several companies rival Ovintiv’s northeast BC natural gas rates

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Cardinal Energy Ltd. announces asset acquisition

Suncor Energy to acquire TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations for $1.468 billion

Waterous Energy Fund announces acquisition of shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Keyera celebrates the completion of KAPS, Alberta’s newest 575-kilometre-long pipeline supporting Canada’s role on the global energy stage

Greenfire Resources Ltd. announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer