Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Hammerhead Energy
|HHRS.TO
|2.39%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|1.73%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|1.69%
|Crew Energy
|CR.TO
|1.54%
|Peyto Exploration
|PEY.TO
|0.07%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Saturn Oil
|SOIL.TO
|-8.74%
|Bonterra Energy
|BNE.TO
|-9.24%
|Pipestone Energy
|PIPE.TO
|-9.35%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|-9.68%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|-12.31%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
August production results reveal massive condensate rates for new Paramount Resources Duvernay wells – “initial production results significantly exceeding expectations”
This private company just became the latest to acquire Clearwater acreage with mineral rights transfer of over 100 sections – BOE Intel
TOP WELL REPORT – August volumes – A surprise at the top of the best oil wells list, while several companies rival Ovintiv’s northeast BC natural gas rates
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Cardinal Energy Ltd. announces asset acquisition
Suncor Energy to acquire TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations for $1.468 billion
Waterous Energy Fund announces acquisition of shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd.
Keyera celebrates the completion of KAPS, Alberta’s newest 575-kilometre-long pipeline supporting Canada’s role on the global energy stage
Greenfire Resources Ltd. announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer